Disover a priceless opportunity
Holy Shakes answering prayers of entrepreneurs seeking fresh franchise opportunities
Why Holy Shakes?
Boutique Dessert Concept
These are one of the fastest growing sectors within the franchise industry; specifically because of their low overhead and the aesthetic qualities of the menu items. Their unique creations have led to a strong demand for more locations, leading the founders to franchise Holy Shakes for motivated entrepreneurs!
Our Delicious and Creative Menu
The Holy Shakes menu was refined by renowned pastry chef Gabriela Bergoderi. It includes eight signature milkshake recipes, seven signature sundaes, and a vast menu of ice cream, mix-ins, and toppings to allow customers the opportunity to design their own!
Nespresso Bar
In additional to this, they offer a Nespresso bar with boutique-quality coffee, and an assortment of classic dessert treats such as ice cream sandwiches, brownies, popsicles, donut sandwiches, and mini-Bundt cakes. Moreover, Holy Shakes keeps itself invested in the community by donating a portion of their proits to the St. Jude Organization.
The Process
Everything you need to know about becoming a franchisee: Requirements, steps, and timing. We'll work with your to complete the multi-phased process with your application.
Application
Business Plan
Financial Review