Disover a priceless opportunity

Holy Shakes answering prayers of entrepreneurs seeking fresh franchise opportunities

Why Holy Shakes?

  • Boutique Dessert Concept

    These are one of the fastest growing sectors within the franchise industry; specifically because of their low overhead and the aesthetic qualities of the menu items. Their unique creations have led to a strong demand for more locations, leading the founders to franchise Holy Shakes for motivated entrepreneurs!

  • Our Delicious and Creative Menu

    The Holy Shakes menu was refined by renowned pastry chef Gabriela Bergoderi. It includes eight signature milkshake recipes, seven signature sundaes, and a vast menu of ice cream, mix-ins, and toppings to allow customers the opportunity to design their own!

  • Nespresso Bar

    In additional to this, they offer a Nespresso bar with boutique-quality coffee, and an assortment of classic dessert treats such as ice cream sandwiches, brownies, popsicles, donut sandwiches, and mini-Bundt cakes. Moreover, Holy Shakes keeps itself invested in the community by donating a portion of their proits to the St. Jude Organization.

The Process

Everything you need to know about becoming a franchisee: Requirements, steps, and timing. We'll work with your to complete the multi-phased process with your application.

  • Application


  • Business Plan

  • Financial Review

