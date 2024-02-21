Training Program

Investment also includes a franchise training program that will prepare you to run your Holy Shakes location, regardless of previous experience in the restaurant industry. Through a combined 74 hours of classroom and hands-on training, franchisees will be vetted on operating all facets of Holy Shakes. This includes food prep, staff management, handling administrative duties, and efficiently marketing Holy Shakes to drive more customers to your location! Moreover, our franchise support team will oversee your franchise development to assure you're prepared for long-term success!