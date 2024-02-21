  • Do you have vegan choices?

    Yes, we have a lot, our berry bliss Holyshakes is made with vegan frosting and a blend of

    fruits smoothie, also we have vanilla, chocolate, creamy cookies, mango, cocada,

    strawberry and peanut butter classic shakes.


  • Do you have gluten free choices?

    Yes we do, our unicorn, pavlova, Galaxy, berry bliss, cocada are gluten free!


  • Do you make reservation?

    You don't need a reservation, we offer very fast service and you don't need anything in advance, if you have a special requirement let us know, you can call or write us about your special day


  • Do you have special promos?

    Yes, we do, we have happy hour menu for Monday thru Thursdays from 3-6pm


  • Do you celebrate private events?

    Yes, we do, go to our events page and see the package we offer.


  • Do you celebrate private events?

    Yes, we do, go to our events page and see the package we offer.


  • Do you have free parking?

    Yes, both locations offers free parking

  • Do you sell salty food?

    We offer our super shakes menu, desserts and coffee.

  • Are you a franchise?

    Yes, we created this concept in 2019 and now we are a franchise, we are offering single stores in Florida and master franchise outside our state