Do you have vegan choices?
Yes, we have a lot, our berry bliss Holyshakes is made with vegan frosting and a blend of
fruits smoothie, also we have vanilla, chocolate, creamy cookies, mango, cocada,
strawberry and peanut butter classic shakes.
Do you have gluten free choices?
Yes we do, our unicorn, pavlova, Galaxy, berry bliss, cocada are gluten free!
Do you make reservation?
You don't need a reservation, we offer very fast service and you don't need anything in advance, if you have a special requirement let us know, you can call or write us about your special day
Do you have special promos?
Yes, we do, we have happy hour menu for Monday thru Thursdays from 3-6pm
Do you celebrate private events?
Yes, we do, go to our events page and see the package we offer.
Do you have free parking?
Yes, both locations offers free parking
Do you sell salty food?
We offer our super shakes menu, desserts and coffee.
Are you a franchise?
Yes, we created this concept in 2019 and now we are a franchise, we are offering single stores in Florida and master franchise outside our state