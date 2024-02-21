Celebrate your party with us
Looking for a place to host your next birthday. Look no further than HOLYSHAKES. Celebrate the good times with us!
Private Parties
Make your parties or events with us and bring an unforgettable experience
For 8 Kids $1.300
☑Rent out the entire place for 3 hours of private party.
☑Make your own shake activity for 8 kids.
☑Lunch station for 16 (choose hot dogs station, pizzas, nuggets and fries).
☑Holyshakes staff to attend the party (2).
☑Table of sweets treats (mini cake and 48 mini sweets).
☑Cotton candy.
☑Ballon décor for sweets table.
☑Photo booth kit.
☑Coffee bar and classic shakes for adults.
For 12 Kids $1.600
☑Rent out the entire place for 3 hours of private party.
☑Make your own shake activity for 12 kids.
☑Lunch station for 24 (choose hot dogs station, pizzas, nuggets and fries).
☑Holyshakes staff to attend the party (3).
☑Table of sweets treats (mini cake and 60 mini sweets).
☑Cotton candy.
☑Ballon décor for sweets table.
☑Photo booth kit.
☑Coffee bar and classic shakes for adults.
For 16 Kids $1.950
☑Rent out the entire place for 3 hours of private party.
☑Make your own shake activity for 16 kids.
☑Lunch station for 32 (choose hot dogs station, pizzas, nuggets and fries).
☑Holyshakes staff to attend the party (4).
☑Table of sweets treats (mini cake and 48 mini sweets).
☑Cotton candy.
☑Ballon décor for sweets table.
☑Photo booth kit.
☑Coffee bar and classic shakes for adults.
Book with us
and allow our team of dedicated professional event staff to handle all the details for you.
PARTY PACKAGE FOR 8 KIDS $700
✔Coffee and classic shakes
✔For parents
✔Make your own shake activity
✔Food station to choose
✔Balloons
✔Mini sweets table with cake
✔Photobooth
✔Flavors
Extra kid $75
Reserve with 50% of the package
Choose your location and book your party
Aventura
Address: 19501 Biscayne Boulevard
Aventura, FL 33180
Phone Number: (305) 935-1110